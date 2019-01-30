SoCal Spotlight: Over 170 UCLA Health locations available in Southern California

For many, the front door of a UCLA Health Center is conveniently located right in their own neighborhood. Today's SoCal Spotlight shines on just one of over 170 UCLA Health locations throughout Southern California.

When most people think of UCLA Health, they think of their world renowned hospitals in Westwood or Santa Monica, which are often ranked among the best in the United States.

UCLA Health Centers not only work as your primary care physician's office but are also Urgent Care centers catering to all operating with extended business hours to suit those who work - including weekends. One of the benefits of being a UCLA Health Center patient is their broad network but also their interconnected network of emergency rooms, specialists and sub-specialists.

"The patient is getting a full 360 experience," Dr. Anuradha Seshadri said.

For more information go to https://www.uclahealth.org/.
