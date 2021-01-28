Storm preparations underway amid expected 'atmospheric river' of moisture in SoCal

A wet and potentially damaging storm is expected to hit the Southland Thursday, bringing what forecasters are calling an "atmospheric river'' of moisture that will persist into Friday.Rain was already falling Wednesday over San Luis Obispo County, where the system remained largely stalled."The front sags southward into Ventura and Los Angeles counties by Thursday afternoon into Friday,'' according to the National Weather Service. "Heaviest rainfall across the southern counties will occur Thursday night into Friday morning. Several inches of rain are expected with flooding concerns including recent burn areas. Several feet of high elevation mountain snow is also expected, along with moderate to strong winds.''The National Weather Service initially issued a winter storm watch for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range, from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, but the agency later upgraded it to a winter storm warning. The warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday, with 1 to 3 feet of snow potentially accumulating at elevations above 6,000 feet.A flash flood watch will be in effect Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night for the mountains and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, mainly affecting areas near the Lake, Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn areas. Forecasters said the areas could see rain rates of 0.75 inches per hour, potentially leading to "significant mud and debris flows.''Forecasters said Los Angeles County could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the foothills and mountains, although the largest rainfall totals are likely to occur in Ventura County.Whenever persistent rain is in the forecast, fears are raised about possible mudslides."With the potential of this event, the area may approach critical thresholds for mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas,'' according to the NWS.Canyon Park in Monrovia is closed due to the risk of mudslides and debris flow, heightened by burn scars from the recent Bobcat Fire.Monrovia officials are warning residents the storm is expected to be more significant than previous weather systems.Many Monrovia residents are preparing for the potentially damaging storm, placing sandbags and gravel -- which are being offered for free at several local parks -- outside of their homes."I just don't wanna be the person that ignored warnings," said resident Brittany Kallin. "I'm not that concerned, but I don't wanna be silly and ignore what is definitely a possibility. I'm thinking optimistically, but I know I that I still have to be realistic."Winds in mountain areas will blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts ranging up to 50 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect for Los Angeles County mountains until 3 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters said the strongest winds are likely in the San Gabriel Peaks and the Grapevine area, making driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.''A flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. Forecasters said the heaviest rain there is anticipated to begin before midnight Thursday night, continuing through Friday morning, including a chance of thunderstorms and rain rates topping a half-inch per hour.Roughly a month after the Bond Fire forced evacuations in Orange County, people are preparing for more possible mudslides.Rain over the weekend already caused mud to slide down hillsides in Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons. The area is expecting another couple inches of rain over the next two days.According to the NWS, the low-pressure system was gathering strength off the Oregon coast, and will likely remain mostly stationary through Thursday."This will create a steady and nearly persistent stream of moist southwest flow, known as an atmospheric river, focused over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties ... lasting through at least Thursday with two to three days of nearly constant rain,'' according to the weather service.Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Thursday for the mountains and Antelope Valley, and through Tuesday for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.