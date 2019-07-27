Southern California water polo players among injured in deadly balcony collapse at South Korea nightclub

SEOUL, South Korea (KABC) -- Several USA Water Polo team members from Southern California were among the 16 injured when a balcony collapsed inside a South Korea nightclub, killing two other people, officials said.

USC alum Kaleigh Gilchrist of Newport Beach suffered a deep left leg laceration and underwent surgery at a hospital in Gwangju, said Greg Mescall, director of communications for USA Water Polo. He said Johnny Hooper of Los Angeles suffered lacerations on his left hand and Ben Hallock of Westlake Village sustained minor scrapes on the legs.

Paige Hauschild of Santa Barbara had lacerations to his right arm, according to Mescall. Both he and Hooper required stitches.

In a statement, USA Water Polo said members of its senior national teams were at the nightclub celebrating the women's national team's victory in the FINA World Championship when the incident occurred.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy," the statement said.

Hundreds were at the Coyote Ugly nightclub when the collapse occurred next to the athletes' village.

Two South Korean men died, police said. According to a police account, the injured include 10 foreigners, eight of them athletes who were in Gwangju to participate in the swimming championships.
