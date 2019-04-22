SoCal's Sri Lankan community mourning after terrorist attacks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Members of the Sri Lankan community in Southern California are offering prayers for their homeland after a series of violent terrorist attacks left hundreds dead and injured.
Some community members gathered in West Hills to unite in their sorrow and grief - and their outrage that the attacks targeted churches on one of Christianity's most sacred holidays.
"I'm really troubled," said Raj Ponniah of West Hills. "I'm trying to find a reason why. The same words that keep coming up all day long when people ask me - and that's I have no words to explain this. I just don't."
At least 27 foreigners, including several Americans are among the dead.
Many of those living in Southern California are struggling to reach their loved ones in Sri Lanka after the government shut down most social media.
Those gathering by candlelight Sunday night were praying for answers as they struggled to comprehend the violence.
"We are a very peaceful nation," said Swarna Gunaratne, western consul general of Sri Lanka. "So when this happens we have to stay united."
