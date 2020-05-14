South Carolina restaurant uses dolls to help with social distancing

A South Carolina restaurant has come up with a unique way to ensure social distancing.With dine-in service available at Open Hearth for the first time since March, the owners wanted to make the restaurant look as full as they could.So they ordered ten blow-up dolls and dressed them up like patrons, even giving them wigs to wear.The owners say they are following social distancing guidelines by spacing out customers, using disposable menus, and ensuring employees wear masks.