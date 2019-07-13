Social media personality Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A popular social media personality was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Raymundo Diaz, 33, also known as Ray Diaz, was arrested in San Diego at 5 a.m. by LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division with assistance from San Diego police, the department said.

"We thank the public for their outpouring of concern regarding this case. We are better when we share the responsibility of making sure every member of our community is safe," LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted.



Details regarding the alleged assault were not released.

Media reports say an investigation began after videos surfaced that appeared to show him assaulting an underage teen girl he was reported to have been dating.

On Thursday, LAPD said it was "aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor."



Diaz, a Hollywood resident, has an Instagram account with more than three million followers and has 304,000 subscribers on YouTube. He has also appeared on TV Land's "Lopez."

His bail was set at $500,000.

City News Service contributed to this report.
