Social media threat against Inglewood schools deemed not credible

A social media post threatening a possible shooting at Inglewood schools was deemed by police as not credible.Inglewood police said the department became aware Monday night of "social media communication indicating that students attending a specific Inglewood school were at risk of being targeted by a shooter."Tuesday, investigators identified the original generator of the threat as well as those who were involved in forwarding the threat. Authorities said the person who generated the original threat is being detained by Inglewood police.The police department said it is consulting with the district attorney's office to ascertain what, if any, criminal statutes were violated in this case.Police did not specify what schools were named in the alleged threat, but the Inglewood Unified School District said on Twitter that the threats were possibly lodged against Monroe Middle School and Morningside High School.Inglewood police said it will maintain a high-profile presence at the schools as well as throughout the Inglewood Unified School District on Tuesday.Nervous parents picked up their children at Monroe, and despite knowing the threat was a hoax, they were still anxious"You know we come from a community with a lot of violence and we hear about violence all around the world, so with me being a parent of six, I was very nervous and very scared. But I'm at ease as of right now," parent Ladayna Jordan said.Her son, Damari Jordan, said it was a little frustrating going to class thinking he might see someone with a weapon, but he said the school day was normal.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call Inglewood police at (310) 412-5240, or the 24-hour anonymous hotline at (888) 412-7463.