SOCIETY

$15.6M Harbor Blvd. improvements completed in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES --
Construction at a major entry point to San Pedro's waterfront redevelopment is finished.



The $15.6 million Harbor Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project will increase safety for vehicles and pedestrians.

The improvements make Harbor Boulevard a wider and more seamless roadway.

Traffic will flow more freely into the entrance of the new San Pedro Public Market once it's completed in two years.

The project was finished in 18 months and received $8.6 million in grants from the Los Angeles Country Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The new road will be a continuation of Harbor Boulevard with an offshoot named Miner Street.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroad repairSan PedroLos AngelesLos Angeles County
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
Over 600 backpacks given away in Carson
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News