$33 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Lake View Terrace

A lucky winner has yet to step forward in claiming a California Lottery ticket worth $33 million that was sold in Lake View Terrace Wednesday.The winning ticket was sold at Fast Stop Market on Foothill Boulevard and Wheatland Avenue.The person matched all six of the winning numbers in Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing.Another ticket sold in Jurupa Valley hit five numbers, but not the Mega number. That ticket is worth $39,197.The winner will be able to accept the prize money in monthly payments or take the full amount all at once.