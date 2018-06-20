SOCIETY

$36K found among donated porcelain dolls in Santa Monica thrift shop

After donating his mother's collection of porcelain dolls to a thrift store in Santa Monica, Ray Rhinehart discovered $36,000 had been left behind in one of the donated boxes. (American Cancer Society)

ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
When Ray Rhinehart's mother passed away, he decided to donate her collection of porcelain dolls to the Discovery Shop in Santa Monica, a thrift store run by the American Cancer Society.

About a month or so later, he received an unexpected call back.

"I got a phone call saying, we found an envelope in one of the boxes of the dolls, and there seems to be a lot of money in it," Rhinehart said. "And I said "Oh really." And it turned out to be quite a bit of money. Not $30 or $40, but $30,000."

The money discovered totaled $36,000 once it was all counted.

Ray thanked the people at the Discovery Shop.

Money from their sales, like everything at the Discovery Shop, goes to cancer research.

As for the dolls, they were donated to an orphanage.
