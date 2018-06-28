$5M scratcher sold in Huntington Beach to couple

A couple from Huntington Beach became big winners after claiming a scratcher worth $5 million.Kendra Skwarczynski's husband, Craig, gave her the winningafter he purchased two scratchers at a liquor store.Kendra soon realized she had just won the big prize."I let her put her lucky touch on it," Craig Skwarczynski said.Kendra and Craig say they play the lottery as a hobby but have never won anything like this before.The couple have the option of accepting the money in an annuity paying $200,000 per year for 25 years or in a lump-sum cash payment of $2,900,000, before taxes.Kendra said she simply wants to use the money to buy a house with matching furniture.The winning ticket was purchased at Surf City Liquor at 20972 Brookhurst St., in Huntington Beach. The store will receive a $25,000 bonus for selling the scratcher.