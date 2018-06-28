SOCIETY

$5M scratcher sold in Huntington Beach to couple

Kendra and Craig Skwarczynski from Huntington Beach claimed a Lotto scratcher worth $5 million. (California Lottery)

ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A couple from Huntington Beach became big winners after claiming a scratcher worth $5 million.

Kendra Skwarczynski's husband, Craig, gave her the winning $20 Hit It Big Scratcher after he purchased two scratchers at a liquor store.

Kendra soon realized she had just won the big prize.

"I let her put her lucky touch on it," Craig Skwarczynski said.

Kendra and Craig say they play the lottery as a hobby but have never won anything like this before.

The couple have the option of accepting the money in an annuity paying $200,000 per year for 25 years or in a lump-sum cash payment of $2,900,000, before taxes.

Kendra said she simply wants to use the money to buy a house with matching furniture.

The winning ticket was purchased at Surf City Liquor at 20972 Brookhurst St., in Huntington Beach. The store will receive a $25,000 bonus for selling the scratcher.
