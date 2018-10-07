SOCIETY

$638K Mega Millions ticket sold at Los Feliz liquor store

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Los Feliz liquor store matched five of the six numbers from Friday night's draw, making one lucky player more than a half-million dollars richer. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Los Feliz liquor store matched five of the six numbers from Friday night's draw, making one lucky player more than a half-million dollars richer.

The lucky ticket, worth exactly $638,267, was purchased at the Pink Elephant Liquor Store at 1836 N. Western Avenue.

The mystery winner matched the numbers 27, 28, 32, 41 and 69, missing only the Mega number 12. He or she is strongly encouraged to sign the back of their lucky ticket, read the Lottery Winner's Handbook and keep it in a safe place until submitting a claim that should be verified by the lottery's security and law enforcement division.

Because no player matched all six numbers, the Mega Millions jackpot is now $470 million for Tuesday night's draw. That makes it the sixth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions game history.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states (plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands). Draw times are Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. PT.
