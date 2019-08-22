$72M SuperLotto ticket sold at Ralphs in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A SuperLotto Plus ticket carrying a $72 million jackpot was sold at a Ralphs in Los Angeles, lottery officials announced.
The ticket was purchased at the Ralphs at 5601 Wilshire Blvd. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 34-28-25-19-39 and Mega number 9.
The winner has not come forward publicly yet.
The Ralphs which sold the ticket will receive a retailer bonus of $360,000.
The previous winning ticket for SuperLotto Plus was sold in January.
The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
