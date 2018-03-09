Homeless advocates rally for support in Echo Park

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles city and county leaders are launching "Everyone In," a coalition of people fighting towards the common goal of ending homelessness across Los Angeles County.
Headed up by the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the goal of Everyone In is to monitor and make sure homeless programs being funded by recently passed Measure H and Proposition HHH are successful over the next decade.
"Today, we are building on that momentum issuing a call to action. We need all hands on deck because we have a part to play, as well as a moral imperative, to confront this humanitarian crisis," said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
Everyone In includes a goal of ending homelessness for roughly 45,000 people, preventing homelessness for 30,000 and approving 5,000 units of supportive housing for people considered to be the most vulnerable by July 1, 2022.
"Everyone In is about opening our hearts to Angelenos in desperate need," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.
"Together, we have a real opportunity to get our homeless neighbors off the streets, out of shelters, and into stable homes for good," said Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles.
"What stops us now won't be a lack of homes, but the lack of understanding of the issues and solutions," Buik said.
During Friday's rally in Echo Park, a 14-foot-tall "open door" art installation was unveiled to depict the cycles of homelessness, symbolizing an invitation for everyone to get involved in finding a solution to the homeless crisis.
"I hope that my artwork can illuminate our times, and in this case and it's own small way, bring attention to an important social issue and the people doing good work to solve it," said Rob Reynolds, the L.A. based artist who created the sculpture.
"More than ever it seems it is all around us on such a scale that we feel helpless," added Reynolds. The outdoor sculpture will tour throughout Los Angeles County in the coming months.
To learn more about solutions underway to end homelessness and to track progress, visit EveryoneInLA.org.