SOCIETY

Homeless advocates rally for support in Echo Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles city and county leaders are launching "Everyone In," a coalition of people fighting towards the common goal of ending homelessness across Los Angeles County. (KABC)

By
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles city and county leaders are launching "Everyone In," a coalition of people fighting towards the common goal of ending homelessness across Los Angeles County.

Headed up by the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the goal of Everyone In is to monitor and make sure homeless programs being funded by recently passed Measure H and Proposition HHH are successful over the next decade.

"Today, we are building on that momentum issuing a call to action. We need all hands on deck because we have a part to play, as well as a moral imperative, to confront this humanitarian crisis," said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Everyone In includes a goal of ending homelessness for roughly 45,000 people, preventing homelessness for 30,000 and approving 5,000 units of supportive housing for people considered to be the most vulnerable by July 1, 2022.

"Everyone In is about opening our hearts to Angelenos in desperate need," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

"Together, we have a real opportunity to get our homeless neighbors off the streets, out of shelters, and into stable homes for good," said Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

"What stops us now won't be a lack of homes, but the lack of understanding of the issues and solutions," Buik said.

During Friday's rally in Echo Park, a 14-foot-tall "open door" art installation was unveiled to depict the cycles of homelessness, symbolizing an invitation for everyone to get involved in finding a solution to the homeless crisis.

"I hope that my artwork can illuminate our times, and in this case and it's own small way, bring attention to an important social issue and the people doing good work to solve it," said Rob Reynolds, the L.A. based artist who created the sculpture.

"More than ever it seems it is all around us on such a scale that we feel helpless," added Reynolds. The outdoor sculpture will tour throughout Los Angeles County in the coming months.

To learn more about solutions underway to end homelessness and to track progress, visit EveryoneInLA.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessEcho ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News