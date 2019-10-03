As gas prices rise, LA officials call on state to phase out oil, gas drilling

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With gas prices over $4 a gallon, Californians are already feeling the pain at the pump.Now some local lawmakers are calling for a ban on drilling in the state and for Gov. Gavin Newsom to take bold steps to restrict oil production as well.Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz is one of the local leaders pushing for new regulations."We need to take some major steps forward, particularly stopping new permits for oil drilling, putting a 2,500 foot buffer around all oil drilling sites and moving to a 100% clean energy future," he said.Gas price research firm Gas Buddy says banning drilling will increase prices, though it is hard to say how much.The firm also says the state will have to import more oil from overseas from volatile regions like the Middle East.The proposals would also impact oil and gas sector jobs, especially in towns like El Segundo where a large Chevron refinery is a key part of the local economy.