Procession held in LA for fallen WWII vet after archaeologists discover his remains over 70 years later

A World War II veteran made his final journey home to Southern California Tuesday after his remains were recently discovered by archaeologists.

U.S. Marine Private Jacob Cruz was 18 years old when he was killed while fighting Japanese forces on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in 1943. On Tuesday, nearly 80 years after being killed in action, his remains will return to U.S. soil and a procession will be held in Los Angeles.

Over several days of intense battle at Tarawa, more than 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded, according to HonoringOurFallen.org. Only about half of the fallen were identified and their remains were returned home to their families.

The others were buried on the island. But in 2019, History Flight archaeologists located multiple remains, and Private Cruz was identified.

Private Cruz's only surviving sister, who is 88, was at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday morning to greet the plane that transported his remains. The airport arrival was private for the family, officials say.

Cruz's remains departed from LAX around 7:15 a.m. and traveled across the city to Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary.
A massive photo of Private Cruz was posted on a billboard at Plaza Mexico along the 105 Freeway in anticipation of the Marine's homecoming.

The community was encouraged to come out along the route to honor Private Cruz and his family.

AIR7 HD was over the route as several fire trucks, including one displaying the American flag, lined a bridge above the 710 Freeway.
