1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near massive mansion party in LA where many seen without masks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and three were injured after a shooting near a massive house party in Los Angeles where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a reported shooting near Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood where three victims were found, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One victim was in grave condition and later died. Two victims are in stable condition. All three were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Hundreds gathered for a massive party at a Mulholland mansion on Monday with little social distancing and even fewer masks.


A fourth person suffered a wrist injury while fleeing the scene, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the mansion gates earlier on Monday evening but the huge party just kept on going.

AIR 7 found several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway.

There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.

The LAPD told ABC7 there was nothing they could do earlier because the partygoers weren't breaking any laws, and they're not enforcing health code violations.

No additional information was immediately available.

Gov. Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

