u.s. & world

Donald Stratton, 1 of last 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 97

Donald Stratton, a USS Arizona survivor, shakes the hand of an admirer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Seaman First Class Donald Stratton, one of only 3 remaining survivors of the Pearl Harbor attacks, has died, the National Park Service confirmed. He was 97 years old.

Stratton passed peacefully Saturday night in the company of his wife of 70 years, Velma, and his son Randy.

He joined the Navy in 1940, and his first ship was the USS Arizona. During the 1941 attack, Stratton and five others were stranded in the ship's burning forward mast but saved when a sailor threw them a line.

Despite suffering from burns on 70% of his body, Stratton reenlisted in 1944 and went on to serve in Guinea, the Philippines and Okinawa.

In later years, he went on to published a memoir, "All the Gallant Men: An American Sailor's Firsthand Account of Pearl Harbor," which became a New York Times bestseller.

Flags will be flown at half staff at the USS Arizona Memorial in honor of his life and service.

Stratton's passing makes Ken Potts and Lou Conter the only living Pearl Harbor survivors. Conter, 98, attended the 2019 remembrance ceremony, receiving a hero's welcome.

"You have to pay respect to the ones who went to their battle stations ... We pay tribute to the ones who didn't make it," he said at the time.

RELATED: 1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends remembrance ceremony
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradou.s. & worldpearl harbor
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
President Trump gives command to drivers at Daytona 500
Young Ugandan who featured in a Disney chess film dies at 15
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center
XFL Wildcats make home debut in Carson
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
Funeral services to be held for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
Show More
VIDEO: Guitarist jumps onto counter at Studio City Ralphs
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on 210 Freeway in Monrovia
Search continues for missing Malibu woman with bipolar disorder
Candlelight vigil honors 17-year-old victim in Arleta shooting
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News