10-pound bag of marijuana spills onto Central California roadway

Authorities say some of the bags broke as they hit the pavement, leaving piles of pot scattered on the road.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Drivers sometimes lose items from the back of their pickup trucks while traveling down the road, but this large bag of marijuana may be a first in the Central California city of Clovis.

The Clovis Police Department got an unusual call on Friday morning from a Madera County sheriff's deputy who said he found a bag full of marijuana in the roadway on Temperance Avenue near Alluvial.

Clovis police officers responded to the scene and discovered the green bag stuffed with about 10 pounds worth of individual marijuana bags.

Authorities say some of the bags broke as they hit the pavement, leaving piles of pot scattered all over the road.

Officers got out a broom and shovel to scoop it up and even called in a street sweeper to remove it from the road altogether.

