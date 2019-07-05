Society

100, 102-year-old Ohio newlyweds prove love doesn't age

SYLVANIA, Ohio -- Sometimes true love can be hard to find, but not for this newlywed couple from Ohio.

John and Phyllis Cook were the talk of the Kensington Residence in Sylvania last month.

The two had been dating for about a year when they went to get their marriage license on Wednesday, June 26. They ended up just having their wedding right there.

"It wasn't the plan, but we got here and they said we could marry you here. I said 'good, let's get it over with!'," John told WNWO-TV.

The two lovebirds each lost two spouses.

John is a World War II veteran that recently turned 100-years-old. Phyllis, originally from West Virginia, will turn 103 on August 8, which is still three years shy of how old her mother lived to be.

Their relationship blossomed over the past months, and as a devout Christian woman, Phyllis decided it was best to tie the knot.

"To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other," she said. "I know you think that may be a little bit farfetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other."

"Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other's company," added John.

The Cooks spend their days with each other in the assisted living facility, enjoying eating meals and sitting out in the sun.

But despite spending hours together every day, they also understand the importance of their own space.

"What we do, we keep both of our apartments," said Phyllis. "He's upstairs and I'm down."

Their age is certainly not a factor in their romance. There is still a big spark when they spend time with one another.

When John was asked what their favorite thing to do together was, his response: "Well, I probably shouldn't talk about that."
