10,000 participate in annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Approximately 10,000 people participated in the 34th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles on Sunday.
At 10 a.m., thousands of people began walking in support of AIDS patients and to raise money for AIDS research.
The event is a 6.2-mile fundraising walk that takes about 2.5 hours to complete. It all began at the steps of L.A. City Hall in Grand Park, which is also the finish line.
We’re walking... we’re walking for @aidswalkla! It’s not to late to support this cause! Go to https://t.co/fekEep7JxT for more info. #aidswalk #dtla #aidswalkla #lacityhall #aplahealth pic.twitter.com/KvdqxTJrBP— ABC7 Community (@abc7community) October 21, 2018
The money raised goes to APLA Health and 20 other HIV/AIDS service organizations.
ABC7's own Ellen Leyva led the ABC7 team to walk for an AIDS-free generation. Joining her were other ABC7 personalities like Karl Schmid, as well as a team of Eyewitnesses.
AIDS Walk L.A. is the largest AIDS fundraising event in California, bringing 30,000 participants together annually to fight HIV/AIDS. It also features plenty of food, musical performances and appearances by HIV/AIDS activists and leaders.
It’s always fun and colorful when @CarsonKressley is around. Thank you for supporting @aidswalkla and @aplatweets! pic.twitter.com/7hRJANtD1U— Ellen Leyva (@abc7ellen) October 21, 2018
For more information, visit www.aidswalk.net or call (213) 201-WALK.