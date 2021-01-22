103-year-old Black woman recalls not being able to vote, now Kamala's her VP

HOUSTON, Texas -- Wednesday's historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meant so much for many people.But, for one Houston woman, it was a full circle moment that brought tears to her eyes.Laura Franklin turned 103-years-old on Inauguration Day, and said she had the best birthday ever.When Franklin was born, women couldn't vote. Now, she watched a Black woman who looks like her become the 49th vice president of the United States."It was so exciting," said Franklin. "I have been excited from the minute I knew she had a chance. I followed her along, and I was so excited. I knew she could do it, but I wanted to be sure. I'm always up late, but I stayed awake until the last firework went off. I cheered and cheered and cheered because I was so proud of her."Franklin was born in Portsmouth, Virginia but later moved to Chicago. She was a lab technician before she got into education, becoming an assistant principal.She recalled how women and Black people were treated back then."I can remember the Ku Klux Klan. What was funny was they would not allow women to teach after they became pregnant and [started] showing. Some of the kids in the high school were more pregnant than the teachers were," she explained.At her age, Franklin looks great and is very independent.Her secret, she said, is four ounces of red wine with dinner every night."I have had good care. I'm always taking good care of myself and I'm healthy. I don't have any complaints, [and] nothing to worry about," she said.Franklin also said being positive, looking toward the future without looking back has been her life's motto.