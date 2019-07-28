Society

110-year-old Houston woman credits longevity to faith in God

HOUSTON, Texas -- The year Elizabeth Francis was born, the Oval Office was built, the NAACP was formed, Cadillac joined General Motors and the life expectancy for an American woman was shy of 54 years.

Francis was born in Louisiana in 1909. The Houstonian celebrated her 110th birthday on Saturday.

Francis gets emotional talking about the house full of family and friends who came to celebrate her and her longevity. A life possible because of her faith, she says.

"Blessing of the Lord. He's the one keeping me. That's why I'm living," said Francis.

Francis is still sharp, has her memory, and is relatively healthy for a woman who's seen six generations of change.

"It's really special because she's been able to watch and see all of her grandchildren grow up and be a part of their lives," said Ethel Harrison, Francis' granddaughter.

Her family is grateful for her wisdom, the stories she shares and her smile. It wasn't just family celebrating her, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner paid Francis a visit too.

She says it was the perfect way to begin the next century plus ten.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonelderly womanbirthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
60 FWY reopens as crews finish first weekend of major construction project early
Vigil held for 24-year-old LAPD officer killed while off duty
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home
DWP customers due millions more in refunds, attorneys say
SoCal water polo players injured in S. Korea balcony collapse
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
Show More
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Korean memorial in Glendale vandalized with unknown substance
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Knife-wielding man wounded in deputy-involved shooting after family called 911
More TOP STORIES News