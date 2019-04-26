Society

SoCal 13-year-old leads project to make care packages for homeless called 'Bundles of Kindness'

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California 13-year-old is the founder of a project to make care packages for the homeless. It's called "Bundles of Kindness."

Rachael Rosenberg founded the project for her Bat Mitzvah, with support from her family and temple.

Some donated items include sleeping mats, umbrellas, first-aid kits and socks.

A blessing ceremony took place at Providence Tarzana Medical Center, to bless a donation of supplies to Rachel's Bundles of Kindness.
