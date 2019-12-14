Missing 15-year-old boy with autism, PTSD found safe with teen girl in Fontana

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old boy who has autism and PTSD and is hard of hearing was found safe after going missing in the Upland area, authorities said.Joel Calderwood was found Friday afternoon in Fontana with who is believed to be his 13-year-old girlfriend, who was considered a runaway juvenile, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's.Calderwood had last seen at his residence in the 1400 block of Maxwell Street at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday, according to Upland police.The girl had also been reported missing earlier Friday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. When officers responded to her home, Calderwood's phone was found at that residence.