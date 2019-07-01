17 SoCal DMV offices opening earlier to cut down on wait times, accommodate Real ID processing

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Monday, an additional 17 DMV offices across the Southland are opening an hour earlier four days a week to alleviate wait times.
The following offices will open at 7 a.m. every weekday, except Wednesday, to help ease wait times - which averaged more than two hours:
Arleta, Costa Mesa, Compton, El Monte, Fullerton, Glendale, Hollywood (driver license/identification card only), Inglewood, Laguna Hills, Montebello, Oxnard, Rancho Cucamonga, San Clemente, Simi Valley, Stanton (driver license/identification card only), Torrance and Westminster.
The offices will continue to open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. daily.
Seven other offices located in Lincoln Park, Newhall, Pomona, Redlands, Santa Ana, Whittier and Winnetka have offered the extended hours since last summer, bringing the total number of early-hour offices in the area to 24. The DMV says 69 field offices across the state on Monday began opening earlier.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says DMV employees have been strained as California approaches the October 1, 2020 Real ID deadline. Americans will be required to have Real ID cards by next October if they want to board airplanes or enter federal facilities without using a passport.
On July 24, the DMV will close offices statewide for half a day to re-train employees on customer service skills and to better prepare employees to process Real ID transactions.
