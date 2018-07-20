COOL KIDS

Cool Kids Alexa King, Peyton Beeli create fun-and-play days for kids with special needs

EMBED </>More Videos

Our ABC7 Cool Kids are friends Alexa King and Peyton Beeli, who are making a big difference in the lives of children with special needs. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Our ABC7 Cool Kids are friends Alexa King and Peyton Beeli, who are making a big difference in the lives of children with special needs.

The longtime friends met a local theater in Long Beach and came up with an idea.

"I was talking to her about wanting to maybe do something in our communities, but I had no idea what to do," Peyton said.

That's when Alexa turned to her own family and thought about a cause that's personal.

"My little sister has Angelman syndrome, and it's pretty severe. We like to think of her as a toddler who is in a 14-year-old body," she said.

Peyton said she knows Alexa's family and thought the idea was "amazing and special." The idea turned into the Exceptional Day of Play, which is an organization they both founded.

"It's essentially where we provide a welcoming and accessible fun-and-play for children with special needs in our community," Alexa said.

They recently held their first event and it was a big hit! The girls set up various games and sensory bins.

"I like to think of myself as an optimistic person, but it blew me out of the water with how well we pulled this off," Peyton said. "I think the best thing for me was seeing the children's reactions."

The parents' feedback has been equally as positive.

Now Alexa and Peyton are growing their presence on Facebook, reaching out to schools and parents while also fundraising on GoFundMe. They hope to hold their next day of play in early September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyautismcool kidsspecial needs childrenfun stuffplaygroundchildren's healthLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL KIDS
Cool Kid Taylor Perez volunteers to help the elderly
ABC7 Cool Kid volunteers with SoCal cancer support group
Cool Kid Fabrizio Gamboa mentors young soccer players
Cool Kid Jenna Kinnon volunteers to help mentor at-risk kids
More cool kids
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News