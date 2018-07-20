Our ABC7 Cool Kids are friends Alexa King and Peyton Beeli, who are making a big difference in the lives of children with special needs.The longtime friends met a local theater in Long Beach and came up with an idea."I was talking to her about wanting to maybe do something in our communities, but I had no idea what to do," Peyton said.That's when Alexa turned to her own family and thought about a cause that's personal."My little sister has Angelman syndrome, and it's pretty severe. We like to think of her as a toddler who is in a 14-year-old body," she said.Peyton said she knows Alexa's family and thought the idea was "amazing and special." The idea turned into the Exceptional Day of Play, which is an organization they both founded."It's essentially where we provide a welcoming and accessible fun-and-play for children with special needs in our community," Alexa said.They recently held their first event and it was a big hit! The girls set up various games and sensory bins."I like to think of myself as an optimistic person, but it blew me out of the water with how well we pulled this off," Peyton said. "I think the best thing for me was seeing the children's reactions."The parents' feedback has been equally as positive.Now Alexa and Peyton are growing their presence on Facebook, reaching out to schools and parents while also fundraising on GoFundMe. They hope to hold their next day of play in early September.