2,294-pound pumpkin sets new record at fair in Massachusetts

TOPSFIELD, Massachusetts -- A man has set the record for growing the heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair.Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs over 2,000 pounds."It's a great feeling, you feel accomplished," Noel said.Another participant at the New England Giant Pumpkin weigh-off competition, Al Berard, says the secret to growing a large pumpkin is the seeds and daily nurturing."Water fertilize, prune," he told WBZ Berard, like many of the veteran growers, predicted Noel would win the competition this year.Noel's pumpkin set a new record at 2,294 pounds."It's a dream come true. I'll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years," Noel said.The world record for heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.The heaviest pumpkin grown in the US was grown by a New Hampshire man last year. It weighed 2,528 pounds.