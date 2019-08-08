Castaic inmates receive high school diplomas at Pitchess Detention Center

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- It was graduation day behind bars for more than two dozen inmates in Castaic on Wednesday.Twenty-six inmates at the Pitchess Detention Center received their high school diplomas.It's all part of the Education Based Incarceration program in which inmates at Los Angeles County jails take courses through partnerships with charter high schools.Some 500 inmates have now received their diplomas since the program started back in 2012.