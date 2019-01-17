SOCIETY

3 action movies to catch in Pasadena theaters right now

Image: Creed II/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the mood for some entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Pasadena.

Read on for the top-ranked action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Interested? It's playing at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II



Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

You can catch it at Regency Academy 6 Theater (1003 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlinePasadena
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
4 great music events in Los Angeles this weekend
4 cool film, media and entertainment events in Los Angeles this weekend
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
More Society
Top Stories
LAUSD bargaining talks ongoing as Day 5 of teachers strike remains
25-year anniversary of Northridge quake comes with warnings
Rain floods Ventura RV park, prompts evacuation
4 patients treated for hazmat situation at Santa Ana courthouse
VIDEO: River of mud sweeps through IE community
911 call released in death of UCI student after frat party
Hiker struck by large boulder in Malibu, critically injured
School janitor arrested in Silver Lake fatal hit-and-run
Show More
Rain causes mud flows in Studio City, prompts evac in Hollywood Hills
Heavy storm begins to move out of Southern California
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
Striking teachers, LAUSD returning to bargaining table Thursday
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
More News