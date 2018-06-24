SOCIETY

3 can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this weekend

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Los Angeles this weekend. From a chocolate-dipped art show to a hands-on arts and crafts workshop for families, read on for a full rundown.

Chocolate and Art Show at The Vortex





Head down to The Vortex this Friday or Saturday for an exhibition featuring some of the city's finest emerging artists. In addition to works for sale, there will be live painting, face painting, live music and free chocolate.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Artists For Trauma, a local nonprofit that supports civilian and military trauma survivors by pairing them with established artists.

When: Friday, June 22, 7 p.m.- Saturday, June 23, 11:59 p.m.
Where: The Vortex, 2341 E. Olympic Blvd.
Admission: $15 in advance; $20 day of show
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedian Todd Barry's 30th anniversary tour





Help stand-up comedian Todd Barry celebrate 30 years of joke-telling this Friday night. To mark the occasion, Barry -- a master of deadpan comedy -- won't tell any jokes. Instead, he'll riff and banter off the cuff with the audience.

When: Friday, June 22, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cubes of Light and Color family workshop at Hauser & Wirth gallery





Inspired by the current exhibition "Larry Bell. Complete Cubes," the modern and contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth is hosting a crafty workshop for families.

Educators will be available every half hour from 12-3 p.m. to walk families through the exhibit, which features glass cubes in every size that the acclaimed local artist produced throughout his 60-year career. Then, families will be invited to personalize readymade wooden cubes with mirrored and holographic vinyl sheets, watercolor, paint sticks and other materials to actively explore the characteristics of reflection, light and color.

When: Sunday, June 24, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. Third St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
