3 choice hip-hop events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Søren Astrup Jørgensen/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for the top hip-hop shows and parties to check out this weekend? From the ladies of hip-hop and R&B to San Francisco rapper Larry June, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty of excitement.

Baby Girl - The Ladies of Hip-Hop and R&B





If you love female hip-hop and R&B from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and today, check out Baby Girl - The Ladies of Hip-Hop and R&B. DJs will be spinning strong female beats all night. Hear music from artists like Beyonce, Foxy Brown and MC Lyte.

When: Friday, December 7, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.
Where: The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $5 (with RSVP)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Vs. Everybody: Holiday Juke Jam





Chicago Vs. Everybody brings Chicago pride to LA. This Chicago-inspired brunch experience will feature Chicago snacks and merchandise for sale. Enjoy beats by Chicago stars while you brunch.

When: Sunday, December 9, 12-7 p.m.
Where: station 1640, 1640 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wellconnctd presents Larry June





San Francisco rapper Larry June, who has toured with Post Malone, performs an all-ages show. This event is presented by Wellconnctd and High Tolerance.

When: Sunday, December 9, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
