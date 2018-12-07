3 choice hip-hop events in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Baby Girl - The Ladies of Hip-Hop and R&B
If you love female hip-hop and R&B from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and today, check out Baby Girl - The Ladies of Hip-Hop and R&B. DJs will be spinning strong female beats all night. Hear music from artists like Beyonce, Foxy Brown and MC Lyte.
When: Friday, December 7, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.
Where: The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $5 (with RSVP)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chicago Vs. Everybody: Holiday Juke Jam
Chicago Vs. Everybody brings Chicago pride to LA. This Chicago-inspired brunch experience will feature Chicago snacks and merchandise for sale. Enjoy beats by Chicago stars while you brunch.
When: Sunday, December 9, 12-7 p.m.
Where: station 1640, 1640 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Wellconnctd presents Larry June
San Francisco rapper Larry June, who has toured with Post Malone, performs an all-ages show. This event is presented by Wellconnctd and High Tolerance.
When: Sunday, December 9, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets