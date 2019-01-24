3 choice hip-hop events in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Peaches and Cream -- A 2000s R&B and Hip-Hop Party
Nick Nuk'em and Emcee Classiq host a 2000s R&B and hip-hop dance party. DJ Kryp2nite will spin old-school beats like Jagged Edge, OutKast, Fat Joe, Ashanti and more. The line starts at 9:30 p.m. and the doors open at 10 p.m. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Friday, January 25, 10 p.m.- Saturday, January 26, 2 a.m.
Where: Globe Theatre Los Angeles, 740 S. Broadway.
Admission: Free before 10:30 p.m.; $20 express -- no waiting in line
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
All Night Party: Reggaeton Room + Hip Hop Room at The Reserve
The Reserve presents the All Night Party. Dance the night away in the Reggaeton room and the hip-hop room. RSVP to receive a discount on admission at the door. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Friday, January 25, 10 p.m.-Saturday, January 26, 2 a.m.
Where: The Reserve, 650 S. Spring St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Break the Concrete with Kida the Great
Break the Concrete is a teen-only event from Fresh Empire. The afternoon will feature a master class with dance choreographer Kenya Clay, hip-hop dance crew performances and a performance from Kida the Great of "So You Think You Can Dance." There will be live music, giveaways and more. This free event requires RSVP.
When: Sunday, January 27, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Academix BEAT Lab, 217 W. 11th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets