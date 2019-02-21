3 choice performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this weekend

Chocolate and Art Show

Esther Povitsky

The Lucas Bros: A Will To Believe

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around Los Angeles this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a chocolate-laden art show to a comedy performance by The Lucas Bros.---Stop by The Vortex this weekend for Los Angeles' annual chocolate and art event, a showcase of the city's most promising artists, photographers and creators. The event will include live music, body painting, free chocolate and more.A portion of the proceeds will also benefit Artists for Trauma, a non-profit organization that aims to heal military veterans through artistic expression.Friday, February 22, 7 p.m.- Sunday, February 24, 1 a.m.The Vortex, 2341 E. Olympic Blvd.$15 (Early Bird); $20 (Regular Admission); More ticket options available.This Friday, Dynasty Typewriter will be hosting actress, comic and co-creator of the Hulu and Freeform program "Alone Together" Esther Povitsky. In 2017, Povitsky was named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" and has appeared on numerous television shows, including "Brooklyn 99," "Workaholics" and "Parks and Recreation."Friday, February 22, 10-11:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 (General Admission); $20 (At the Door)Twin stand-up duo The Lucas Bros will be performing alongside Sasheer Zamata, Byron Bowers, Quinta Brunson and others this Saturday. The performance, which will be held at Dynasty Typewriter, comedically explores the inconvenience of nihilism.Saturday, February 23, 7:30-9 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 (General Admission); $20 (Day of Show)---