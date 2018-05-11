3 comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Off Book: The Improvised Musical Podcast

Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show

Adult Swim Presents: Joe Pera Talks With You

Looking to get some laughs? From an improvised live comedy-musical to a special screening of a new show, there are plenty of options around Los Angeles this weekend.---For the latest in live musical comedy mashups, check out the Off Book podcast. Playing live, hosts Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino and keyboardist Scott Passarella create a new musical on the spot with special guests. This week, it's featuring Nicole Byer ofand, and John Gemberling ofand as Steve Bannon onFriday, May 11, 8-9:30 p.m.The weekly event will feature actor and comedian Esau McGraw as the guest host in a Mother's Day special, with headliner Stephanos Way. Executive producer: Pookey Wigington.Sunday, May 13, 7-8:45 p.m.Sit down for a special marathon screening of the new Adult Swim comdey, starring the eponymous host. Taking the costume of a choir teacher in Michigan, he brings a subtle style of Midwestern mockery to topics like pancakes, bacon, orange juice and strawberries.Sunday, May 13, 8-11:30 p.m.---