SOCIETY

3 comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Top photo: Ken Lund/Flickr; other photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs? From an improvised live comedy-musical to a special screening of a new show, there are plenty of options around Los Angeles this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Off Book: The Improvised Musical Podcast





For the latest in live musical comedy mashups, check out the Off Book podcast. Playing live, hosts Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino and keyboardist Scott Passarella create a new musical on the spot with special guests. This week, it's featuring Nicole Byer of Loosely Exactly Nicole and Ladylike, and John Gemberling of Broad City, Marry Me, Making History and as Steve Bannon on The President Show.

When: Friday, May 11, 8-9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show





The weekly event will feature actor and comedian Esau McGraw as the guest host in a Mother's Day special, with headliner Stephanos Way. Executive producer: Pookey Wigington.

When: Sunday, May 13, 7-8:45 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Adult Swim Presents: Joe Pera Talks With You




Sit down for a special marathon screening of the new Adult Swim comdey Joe Pera Talks With You, starring the eponymous host. Taking the costume of a choir teacher in Michigan, he brings a subtle style of Midwestern mockery to topics like pancakes, bacon, orange juice and strawberries.

When: Sunday, May 13, 8-11:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
Over 600 backpacks given away in Carson
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News