3 cool music events in Los Angeles this weekend

From a jazz band experience to a synthwave club night, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Ben Wendel Seasons Band at bluewhale
Ben Wendel, a Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist, comes to the bluewhale with the Ben Wendel Seasons Band. He will be accompanied by Gilad Hekselman on guitar, Aaron Parks on piano, Matt Brewer on bass and Eric Harland on drums. There will be two sets at 9 p.m. and at 10:30 p.m. The venue is for ages 21 and over.
When: Friday, February 1, 8-11:50 p.m.
Where: bluewhale, 123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St., #301
Admission: $20 (Student Admission); $25 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
2019 80s Prom
Take a time machine back to this 80s prom night at the Fonda Theatre. The dress code? Teased hair, pastel tuxedos, ruffled shirts and taffeta dresses. Dance the night away to the greatest hits of the 80s with a cover band and video DJ and have photo booth fun to remember the night for decades to come.
When: Saturday, February 2, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: The Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd.
Admission: $30
San Junipero L.A. - A Retrowave Party
San Junipero: A Retrowave Party puts the spotlight on synthwave, a musical genre influenced by 80s movie soundtracks and video games. Get into the retro vibe and enjoy hearing from the new retrowave and synthwave artists on the scenes. DJs BLK SLK, JAK SYN and Valentine will have the dance floor full all night.
When: Saturday, February 2, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Guaranteed Entrance)
