SOCIETY

3 cool music events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Marcela Laskoski/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a jazz band experience to a synthwave club night, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Ben Wendel Seasons Band at bluewhale





Ben Wendel, a Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist, comes to the bluewhale with the Ben Wendel Seasons Band. He will be accompanied by Gilad Hekselman on guitar, Aaron Parks on piano, Matt Brewer on bass and Eric Harland on drums. There will be two sets at 9 p.m. and at 10:30 p.m. The venue is for ages 21 and over.

When: Friday, February 1, 8-11:50 p.m.
Where: bluewhale, 123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St., #301
Admission: $20 (Student Admission); $25 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 80s Prom





Take a time machine back to this 80s prom night at the Fonda Theatre. The dress code? Teased hair, pastel tuxedos, ruffled shirts and taffeta dresses. Dance the night away to the greatest hits of the 80s with a cover band and video DJ and have photo booth fun to remember the night for decades to come.

When: Saturday, February 2, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: The Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd.
Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

San Junipero L.A. - A Retrowave Party





San Junipero: A Retrowave Party puts the spotlight on synthwave, a musical genre influenced by 80s movie soundtracks and video games. Get into the retro vibe and enjoy hearing from the new retrowave and synthwave artists on the scenes. DJs BLK SLK, JAK SYN and Valentine will have the dance floor full all night.

When: Saturday, February 2, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Guaranteed Entrance)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
LA museums holding free weekend on Feb. 2 and 3
4 great performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
3 primo electronic music events in Los Angeles this weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Strong storm begins soaking parts of SoCal
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas ahead of major storm
2 arrested in Texas in connection to fatal Inglewood Christmas shooting
Voluntary evacuations ordered for Holy Fire areas ahead of big storm
Mongols Motorcycle Club vows to fight trademark loss
LAPD employee charged with murders of wife, teen son
Hollywood intersection closed due to suspicious package
Cuba meteor: Reports of meteorite falling in town in western Cuba
Show More
Space Mountain reopens after man climbs off during ride
Mexico earthquake: 6.6-magnitude quake hits Chiapas
LA city attorney declines to file charges against Michael Avenatti
Virginia governor apologizes for racist imagery in yearbook
Family sues IE hotel after father dies of Legionnaires' Disease
More News