3 film events to look forward to in Los Angeles this weekend

Looking to kick back and catch a fresh film this weekend?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From a matinee screening of "The Dark Crystal" to a midnight screening of "Let The Right One In," read on for the weekend's top film events to add to your calendar.---Bring the whole family to enjoy a matinee screening of the 1982 fantasy/adventure classic, "The Dark Crystal." Directed by Frank Oz and Jim Henson, the film employs muppet technology to bring to life fantastical creatures as Jen, a Gelfing, seeks to bring peace to the world by finding a shard of the legendary dark crystal.Saturday, February 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)). More ticket options available.The NewFilmmakers Los Angeles February film festival celebrates Black Cinema with a short film program about black experiences from Black filmmakers. The festival schedule also includes a feature-length film and an additional short film program from local and international independent filmmakers. Audience Q&As with the filmmakers will follow each program.Saturday, February 23, 4-11:30 p.m.South Park Center, 1139 Hill St.$10 (Feature Program - American Bistro); $10 (Shorts Program #1 - Other Lives); $10 (Shorts Program #2 - InFocus: Black Cinema). More ticket options available.Enjoy a midnight screening of "Let The Right One In," the coming-of-age love story between a teenage boy and an ageless female vampire in 35mm. The 2008 Swedish horror film from director Tomas Alfredson is presented in Swedish with English subtitles.Saturday, February 23, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, February 24, 2:29 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)). More ticket options available.---