3 film events to look forward to in Los Angeles this weekend

When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From a matinee screening of "The Dark Crystal" to a midnight screening of "Let The Right One In," read on for the weekend's top film events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Dark Crystal in 35mm at the Vista
Bring the whole family to enjoy a matinee screening of the 1982 fantasy/adventure classic, "The Dark Crystal." Directed by Frank Oz and Jim Henson, the film employs muppet technology to bring to life fantastical creatures as Jen, a Gelfing, seeks to bring peace to the world by finding a shard of the legendary dark crystal.
When: Saturday, February 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Admission: $12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Film Festival
The NewFilmmakers Los Angeles February film festival celebrates Black Cinema with a short film program about black experiences from Black filmmakers. The festival schedule also includes a feature-length film and an additional short film program from local and international independent filmmakers. Audience Q&As with the filmmakers will follow each program.
When: Saturday, February 23, 4-11:30 p.m.
Where: South Park Center, 1139 Hill St.
Admission: $10 (Feature Program - American Bistro); $10 (Shorts Program #1 - Other Lives); $10 (Shorts Program #2 - InFocus: Black Cinema). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Let The Right One In in 35mm at the Vista
Enjoy a midnight screening of "Let The Right One In," the coming-of-age love story between a teenage boy and an ageless female vampire in 35mm. The 2008 Swedish horror film from director Tomas Alfredson is presented in Swedish with English subtitles.
When: Saturday, February 23, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, February 24, 2:29 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Admission: $12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.