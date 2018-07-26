3 free events for an artsy weekend in Los Angeles

Jack Whitten. Self Portrait With Satellites': Exhibition walkthrough at Hauser & Wirth

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a guided exhibition walk-through to a hands-on graffiti art workshop.---Join the director and CEO of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Kathryn Kanjo, at Hauser & Wirth this Saturday afternoon for a free walkthrough of "Jack Whitten. Self Portrait With Satellites" -- the first exhibition in LA dedicated to the artist in nearly 30 years.The show celebrates Jack Whitten's (1939 - 2018) ability to convey the power of philosophical, scientific and mathematical concepts through abstraction. Kanjo previously organized the exhibition "Jack Whitten: Five Decades of Painting," which traveled to Ohio State University's Wexner Center for the Arts and to Minneapolis' Walker Art Center in 2016.Saturday, July 28, 2-4 p.m.Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. Third St.FreeTry your hand at graffiti art at the California African American Museum. This Sunday, street and graffiti artist Eric "KING CRE8" Walker will walk visitors through the process of drawing fonts and other elements commonly used in street art. Putting their new skills to work, workshop participants, ages 10 and up, will then design their own signature, words, phrases or other artistic elements in a graffiti style.Sunday, July 29, 2-4 p.m.California African American Museum, 600 State DriveFreeTo mark the opening of Maryam Jafri's exhibition "I Drank the Kool-Aid but I Didn't Inhale" at the Institute of Contemporary Art, all are invited to a conversation with the artist this Sunday afternoon.Jafri will sit down with ICA Curator Jamillah James to discuss her use of research and interdisciplinary approaches to create work of conceptual inquiry on enduring subjects like consumer culture, representation, economics and politics. Working across media and genres -- including video, sculpture, performance and photography -- Jafri's artwork is "often marked by a visual language poised between film and theater and a series of narrative experiments oscillating between script and document, fragment and whole."Sunday, July 29, 3-4 p.m.Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.Free