3 free performing and visual arts events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

The Audition Lab Sneak Peek
Casting director Phaedra Harris offers a sneak peek to Audition Lab, which helps teach the necessary skills of auditioning to actors. Phaedra offers introductory, intermediate and advanced Audition Labs. RSVP to attend and learn more.
When: Friday, January 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Elite Dance and Performing Arts Center, 6431 Independence Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
In Performance: Woolgathering Continuum' by Rue Bainbridge
Witness art in motion with media art duo Rue Bainbridge (Gryphon Rue and Benton C. Bainbridge). "Woolgathering Continuum" is the live performance blending of sound artist Rue and video artist Bainbridge and encourages reflection on nature and the abstract. RSVP is required.
When: Saturday, January 5, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. 3rd St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
In Conversation: Robert Pruitt and Shawn Martinbrough
Artist Robert Pruitt and author and creator-artist Shawn Martinbrough come together for a conversation about contemporary black identity and visual storytelling through Pruitt's body of work.
When: Sunday, January 6, 2-4 p.m.
Where: California African American Museum, 600 State Dr.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP