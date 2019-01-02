SOCIETY

3 free performing and visual arts events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Oscar Keys/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Los Angeles this weekend, from a sneak peek into an auditioning workshop to artist Robert Pruitt reflecting about his body of work.

---

The Audition Lab Sneak Peek





Casting director Phaedra Harris offers a sneak peek to Audition Lab, which helps teach the necessary skills of auditioning to actors. Phaedra offers introductory, intermediate and advanced Audition Labs. RSVP to attend and learn more.

When: Friday, January 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Elite Dance and Performing Arts Center, 6431 Independence Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

In Performance: Woolgathering Continuum' by Rue Bainbridge





Witness art in motion with media art duo Rue Bainbridge (Gryphon Rue and Benton C. Bainbridge). "Woolgathering Continuum" is the live performance blending of sound artist Rue and video artist Bainbridge and encourages reflection on nature and the abstract. RSVP is required.

When: Saturday, January 5, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. 3rd St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

In Conversation: Robert Pruitt and Shawn Martinbrough





Artist Robert Pruitt and author and creator-artist Shawn Martinbrough come together for a conversation about contemporary black identity and visual storytelling through Pruitt's body of work.

When: Sunday, January 6, 2-4 p.m.
Where: California African American Museum, 600 State Dr.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP
