3 fun music events in Costa Mesa this weekend

Gareth Emery performs at Time

Throwback jams at the Mansion

A performance by DJ Arty

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Costa Mesa. From DJ beats at Time Nightclub to throwback hits at the Mansion, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.---Tonight, head over to the Time Nightclub for a performance by Gareth Emery -- a DJ/producer with a broad and diverse musical background ranging from classical piano to punk-rock.Friday, December 7, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.$25 (General Admission). More ticket options available.Swing by the Mansion tonight for a rewind party showcasing throwback R&B classics and more.Friday, December 7, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.Mansion, 841 Baker St.FreeLast but not least, return to the Time Nightclub on Saturday for a performance by DJ Arty who's "formidable sound is one of dance music's most recognizable and sought-after," according to Eventbrite Saturday, December 8, 8 p.m.- Sunday, December 9, 1 a.m.Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.,$20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.