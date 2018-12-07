SOCIETY

3 fun music events in Costa Mesa this weekend

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Costa Mesa. From DJ beats at Time Nightclub to throwback hits at the Mansion, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Gareth Emery performs at Time





Tonight, head over to the Time Nightclub for a performance by Gareth Emery -- a DJ/producer with a broad and diverse musical background ranging from classical piano to punk-rock.

When: Friday, December 7, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $25 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Throwback jams at the Mansion





Swing by the Mansion tonight for a rewind party showcasing throwback R&B classics and more.

When: Friday, December 7, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Mansion, 841 Baker St.
Admission: Free
A performance by DJ Arty





Last but not least, return to the Time Nightclub on Saturday for a performance by DJ Arty who's "formidable sound is one of dance music's most recognizable and sought-after," according to Eventbrite.

When: Saturday, December 8, 8 p.m.- Sunday, December 9, 1 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.,
Admission: $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
