3 fun music events in Costa Mesa this weekend

Gareth Emery performs at Time
Tonight, head over to the Time Nightclub for a performance by Gareth Emery -- a DJ/producer with a broad and diverse musical background ranging from classical piano to punk-rock.
When: Friday, December 7, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $25 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Throwback jams at the Mansion
Swing by the Mansion tonight for a rewind party showcasing throwback R&B classics and more.
When: Friday, December 7, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Mansion, 841 Baker St.
Admission: Free
A performance by DJ Arty
Last but not least, return to the Time Nightclub on Saturday for a performance by DJ Arty who's "formidable sound is one of dance music's most recognizable and sought-after," according to Eventbrite.
When: Saturday, December 8, 8 p.m.- Sunday, December 9, 1 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.,
Admission: $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
