3 great music events in Los Angeles this week

From performances by three up-and-coming local musicians to a dance party in preparation for Drake's forthcoming album launch, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Zolita and Gavin Turek at The Grove
Zolita headlines the latest edition of Playlisted, a concert series presented by Nylon magazine and Citi at The G, this Wednesday evening.
Born in New York and raised in Calabasas, the openly queer pop singer-songwriter's 2015 music video for "Explosion" went viral on YouTube. Since then she's released multiple well-received singles and extended plays.
Disco pop singer, songwriter, dancer, actress and Los Angeles native Gavin Turek will also grace the stage Wednesday night.
When: Wednesday, June 27, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dan Sadin at Lodge Room
In honor of the release of his latest EP, catch a performance by Dan Sadin at Lodge Room in Highland Park this Thursday evening.
The L.A.-based guitarist, singer-songwriter and producer aims to buck music trends in favor of honestly exploring the roots and future of popular music today. From his forthcoming EP, expect a mix of first takes and focused productions that examine what it's like to loose it in your mid-20s while trying to create, sustain and end relationships.
When: Thursday, June 28, 8 p.m.- Friday, June 29, 6 a.m.
Where: Lodge Room, 104 N. Ave. 56, Highland Park
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Album anticipation party with Drakeparty.net
If you couldn't be more excited for Drake's forthcoming album, "Scorpion," then don't miss the album anticipation party hosted by Drakeparty.net this Friday night. You'll dance through the night to the artist's top hits across two rooms at The Reserve.
When: Friday, June 29, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 2 a.m.
Where: The Reserve, 650 S. Spring St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets