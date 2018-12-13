3 hip-hop events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend | Hoodline

Crunk Buck Hyphy Party Rap Anthems All Night

Puff Pass Tour 3 featuring Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, Too Short and more

Silent Trap Wars Party

Looking for the top hip-hop sets to check out this weekend? From hyphy rap anthems to a silent hip-hop dance party, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty to look forward to.---Anthony Somebody of Quitehype, official DJ to Lil Yachty, joins DJ Davey Boy Smith for Southern Hospitality, spinning crunk, buck, jiggy, R&B and hyphy music to get the party going. This event is for those 21 and over. Arrive before 11 p.m. for free entry or pay $5 after 11 p.m.Friday, December 14, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 15, 2 a.m.The Lash, 117 Winston St.FreeThe Puff Puff Pass Tour 3 comes to the Microsoft Theater at LA Live. This is your chance to see Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Too Short, DJ Quik, Kurupt and many more sharing the same stage and performing their old-school hits.Saturday, December 15, 8-11:30 p.m.Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct.$50Get your groove on at Urban Fetes' silent hip-hop dance party. Pop on the headphones provided and choose between three live DJs spinning the latest trap hits, along with classic jams. This event is for those ages 21 and over.Saturday, December 15, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 2 a.m.The Marke, 3311 S. Main St.$10-$12 More ticket options available.