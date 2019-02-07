3 hip-hop events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

Doug E. Fresh at Kiss-n-Grind for Grammy Week

Echo Flex: a 2000s Era Hip-Hop Party!

Maybe Later Radio One-Year Anniversary Party

Looking for the top hip-hop sets to check out this weekend? From Doug E. Fresh to Maybe Later Radio's one-year anniversary party, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty of excitement.---Kiss-n-Grind presents a special Grammy weekend party featuring rapper Doug E. Fresh. Soul singer-songwriter Vikter Duplaix and DJ Printz will also perform. This event is for ages 21 and over.Friday, February 8, 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.The Belasco Theatre, 1050 S. Hill St.$20 (General Admission)Flashback to the 2000s with hip-hop hits from Three 6 Mafia, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Ashanti and more. Special guest Morse Code will join resident DJs Cam Tang, Stevie Be and Jeremy Burke to spin all night long. This event is for ages 21 and over.Saturday, February 9, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.FreeIt's the one-year anniversary party for Maybe Later Radio, a DJ collective dedicated to advancing and promoting the next generation of music. This event is for ages 21 and over.Saturday, February 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Lock & Key, 239 S. Vermont Ave.Free