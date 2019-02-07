3 hip-hop events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Doug E. Fresh at Kiss-n-Grind for Grammy Week
Kiss-n-Grind presents a special Grammy weekend party featuring rapper Doug E. Fresh. Soul singer-songwriter Vikter Duplaix and DJ Printz will also perform. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Friday, February 8, 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: The Belasco Theatre, 1050 S. Hill St.
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Echo Flex: a 2000s Era Hip-Hop Party!
Flashback to the 2000s with hip-hop hits from Three 6 Mafia, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Ashanti and more. Special guest Morse Code will join resident DJs Cam Tang, Stevie Be and Jeremy Burke to spin all night long. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Saturday, February 9, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Maybe Later Radio One-Year Anniversary Party
It's the one-year anniversary party for Maybe Later Radio, a DJ collective dedicated to advancing and promoting the next generation of music. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Saturday, February 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Lock & Key, 239 S. Vermont Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register