3 hip-hop events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking for the top hip-hop sets to check out this weekend? From Doug E. Fresh to Maybe Later Radio's one-year anniversary party, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty of excitement.

Doug E. Fresh at Kiss-n-Grind for Grammy Week





Kiss-n-Grind presents a special Grammy weekend party featuring rapper Doug E. Fresh. Soul singer-songwriter Vikter Duplaix and DJ Printz will also perform. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Friday, February 8, 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: The Belasco Theatre, 1050 S. Hill St.
Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Echo Flex: a 2000s Era Hip-Hop Party!





Flashback to the 2000s with hip-hop hits from Three 6 Mafia, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Ashanti and more. Special guest Morse Code will join resident DJs Cam Tang, Stevie Be and Jeremy Burke to spin all night long. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Saturday, February 9, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Maybe Later Radio One-Year Anniversary Party





It's the one-year anniversary party for Maybe Later Radio, a DJ collective dedicated to advancing and promoting the next generation of music. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Saturday, February 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Lock & Key, 239 S. Vermont Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
