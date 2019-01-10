3 hot hip-hop events in Los Angeles this weekend

All Night Party at The Reserve

Muzic King at Executive Kush Lounge

Echo Flex: A 2000s Era Hip-Hop Party

Looking for the top hip-hop performances to check out this weekend? From reggaeton and hip-hop to 2000s dance hits, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty of options.---Enjoy two dance parties for the price of one this Friday night at The Reserve. The All Night Party offers separate rooms for dancing to reggaeton and hip-hop beats through the night. RSVP for free admission before 11 p.m.Friday, Jan. 11, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 2 a.m.The Reserve, 650 S. Spring St.FreeLA-based rapper, DJ and music producer Muzic King will provide the jams at Executive Kush Lounge's after-hours party this Friday night. He'll be supported by some special celebrity guest DJs at this free event hosted by RokkStar.Friday, Jan. 11, 11 p.m.- 5 a.m.Executive Kush Lounge, 1725 Maple Ave.FreeRapper Chuck Inglish of The Cool Kids is the special guest at Echo Flex. You'll hear hits from the likes of Kanye West, Ja Rule, the Ying Yang Twins, Drake and more from resident DJs Cam Tang, Stevie Be and Jeremy Burke.The first 100 revelers get in free.Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, 2 a.m.Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.$0-$10