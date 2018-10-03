SOCIETY

3 intriguing music events in Los Angeles this weekend

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a classic film score showcase to a silent R&B party to an electronic music performance, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
---

Jerry Goldsmith's 'Planet of the Apes'





Come over to Vitello's Italian Restaurant this Saturday for a look at a highly requested piece of film and film music history -- Jerry Goldsmith's 1968 score to "Planet of the Apes."

Veteran percussionist Emil Richards will be in attendance, whose resume includes playing percussion on the film's original score and alongside music legends like Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and Doris Day. Richards will talk about recording for the movie and share insights from his career.

When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Vitello's Italian Restaurant, 4349 Tujunga Ave..
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Urban Fetes presents: Silent R&B Party





This Saturday, join Urban Fetes as they present a special R&B edition Silent Party -- a new wave of culture where the audience is in total control of their musical and social environment.

Upon arrival, partygoers 21 and up will receive a pair of Urban Fetes wireless headphones. You'll be able to (with the flip of a switch) choose between three live DJs spinning the hottest new and old-school R&B hits.

When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 7, 2 a.m.
Where: The Marke, 3311 S. Main St..
Admission: $10 (early bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Field Performs at Lodge Room Highland Park





Last but not least, check out a performance by Axel Willner -- a Swedish electronic music producer whose best known for his music releases as The Field.

Blurring the lines between concrete experimentation, body music and precisely laid-out arrangement, his music has received accolades from likes of NME, the BBC and Pitchfork.

When: Sunday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m.- Monday, Oct. 8, 6 a.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th.
Admission: $17 (general admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
More News