3 live Latin shows in Los Angeles this week

Photo: The Susie Hansen Latin Band/Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Looking for the top Latin music events around town? Three Latin fusion bands -- and one emerging artist -- on tap this weekend are sure to get you moving, grooving and salsa dancing.

Opa Opa at Autry Museum





Tonight: Dance the night away with the local salsa and Latin band Opa Opa at Autry Museum of the American West.

Part of the museum's summer concert series, the outdoor party features free dance lessons with an instructor, a separate dance floor children and access to museum galleries. Guests can also purchase tacos, margaritas and other light refreshments from the museum's cafe.

When: Thursday, July 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Susie Hansen Latin Band at North Hollywood Recreation Center





Join the Susie Hansen Latin Band for a multicultural and multigenerational dance party at the North Hollywood Recreation Center this Saturday evening.

The Afro-Cuban salsa and Latin jazz band, featuring electric violinist and vocalist Susie Hansen, has been fueling local dance parties over the past 25 years. Expect a mix of traditional salsa in Spanish, original salsa and Latin Jazz compositions, Latin interpretations of American jazz standards, Cuban Charanga music, cha cha cha in English and much more.

When: Saturday, July 7, 7-9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Poncho Sanchez and emerging artist Eva B. Ross at Warner Ranch Park




Catch two Latin jazz shows on the green at Warner Ranch Park this Sunday evening.

The show starts with a performance by LA's emerging singer-songwriter Eva B. Ross. After studying at Stanford Jazz Workshop and UCLA, Ross is working on her debut EP with Grammy and Emmy award-winning producers.

Then, Poncho Sanchez and his Latin jazz band hit the stage. For more than 30 years, the conguero, or conga player, has been firing up crowds with fragments of Latin jazz, swing, bebop, salsa and other infectious melodies with Central and South American roots.

When: Sunday, July 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
