3 music events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown

World70 Returns

George Clanton 100% Electronica Tour

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From psychedelic rock to dance and electronic, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.Psycho Entertainment presents a night of psychedelic rock. There will be performances by The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Sleepy Sun, Ruby the Hatchet, Jex Thoth and DJ Scott Seltzer. This event is ages 21 and over.Friday, January 25, 6:30 p.m.- Saturday, January 26, 12:30 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$30K-Boogie hosts the monthly World70 dance party at the Mayfair hotel. From soul and reggae to Afrobeat and disco and more, party with guest headliner Al Jackson and resident DJs D.Painter and Merc80. RSVP is required. This event is for ages 21 and over.Friday, January 25, 9 p.m.- Saturday, January 26, 2 a.m.The Mayfair Hotel, 1256 W. 7th St.FreeGeorge Clanton performs his signature dance and electronic sounds at the Lodge Room Highland Park. Gorilla Vs Bear named Clanton's "100% Electronica" a top 10 album of 2015. He performed at Gorilla Vs Bear's 2016 SXSW showcase. In 2017, he released a remix album called "200% Electronica." His 2018 album, "Slide," received positive reviews from Pitchfork magazine.Saturday, January 26, 8 p.m.Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th.$15