3 music events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From the Spin for Cali electronic music benefit concert to the Nightmare Before X-Mas hip-hop show, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.---Spin for Cali is an electronic music benefit concert for everyone who has been affected by the California wildfires and recent shootings. Participating artists include LSDREAM, Dimond Saints, Benzmixer and more. Proceeds will go to charities that are helping the community.Friday, December 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd..$10 (Donation Tier 1); $20 (Donation Tier 2). More ticket options available.Seb Zito is an underground electronic musical artist known for his house and techno sound. His most recent album is, released in August 2018 on the Play It Say It imprint. He is headlining a show that features Monsieur Frazier, Micah Smith, PZB and more.Saturday, December 22, 9 p.m.- Sunday, December 23, 2 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$10Rapper Conejo headlines the Nightmare Before X-Mas show, with two stages and non-stop rap and hip-hop hits. Hosted by MC Lyfe, the show will also features performances by PAWZ ONE, Young Drummer Boy, Eptos Uno and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.Sunday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.- Monday, December 24, 1 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$20 (General Admission)