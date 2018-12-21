3 music events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Spin For Cali
Spin for Cali is an electronic music benefit concert for everyone who has been affected by the California wildfires and recent shootings. Participating artists include LSDREAM, Dimond Saints, Benzmixer and more. Proceeds will go to charities that are helping the community.
When: Friday, December 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd..
Admission: $10 (Donation Tier 1); $20 (Donation Tier 2). More ticket options available.
Seb Zito
Seb Zito is an underground electronic musical artist known for his house and techno sound. His most recent album is On It, released in August 2018 on the Play It Say It imprint. He is headlining a show that features Monsieur Frazier, Micah Smith, PZB and more.
When: Saturday, December 22, 9 p.m.- Sunday, December 23, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $10
Nightmare Before X-Mas with Conejo, Eptos Uno, Young Drummer Boy
Rapper Conejo headlines the Nightmare Before X-Mas show, with two stages and non-stop rap and hip-hop hits. Hosted by MC Lyfe, the show will also features performances by PAWZ ONE, Young Drummer Boy, Eptos Uno and more. This event is for ages 18 and over.
When: Sunday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.- Monday, December 24, 1 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
