3 music events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

Lodge Room Highland Park. Photo: Rik D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Thursday, February 28th, 2019 10:22PM
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From skacore to indie-pop, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

---

South Central Skankers, Gabriela Penka & more!





Friday sees a night of skacore at Cafe Club Fais Do-Do. The lineup for this all-ages show includes South Central Skankers, Gabriela Penka, Fuerza and more.

When: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m.-

Where: Cafe Club Fais Do-Do, 5257 W. Adams Blvd.

Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Skyspace "Cloud City" II: Bender x Visual Reality





Take the usual breathtaking scene from the observation deck at Skyspace LA. Add soundscapes, virtual reality, digital art and a silent disco, then mix in drinks from the full bar. That's what you can expect at this event on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 2, 5-11 p.m.

Where: OUE Skyspace LA, 633 W. Fifth St.

Admission: $32-$37

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bane's World at Lodge Room Highland Park





Also on Saturday is Bane's World, led by multi-instrumentalist and composer Shane Blanchard. The Long Beach native and his band will pull from the synth-heavy indie-pop found on 2016's critically acclaimed "Drowsy" at the Lodge Room Highland Park.

When: Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

