3 music events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
South Central Skankers, Gabriela Penka & more!
Friday sees a night of skacore at Cafe Club Fais Do-Do. The lineup for this all-ages show includes South Central Skankers, Gabriela Penka, Fuerza and more.
When: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m.-
Where: Cafe Club Fais Do-Do, 5257 W. Adams Blvd.
Admission: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Skyspace "Cloud City" II: Bender x Visual Reality
Take the usual breathtaking scene from the observation deck at Skyspace LA. Add soundscapes, virtual reality, digital art and a silent disco, then mix in drinks from the full bar. That's what you can expect at this event on Saturday.
When: Saturday, March 2, 5-11 p.m.
Where: OUE Skyspace LA, 633 W. Fifth St.
Admission: $32-$37
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bane's World at Lodge Room Highland Park
Also on Saturday is Bane's World, led by multi-instrumentalist and composer Shane Blanchard. The Long Beach native and his band will pull from the synth-heavy indie-pop found on 2016's critically acclaimed "Drowsy" at the Lodge Room Highland Park.
When: Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.