3 music events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend

Thursday, February 28th, 2019 10:22PM

South Central Skankers, Gabriela Penka & more!

Skyspace "Cloud City" II: Bender x Visual Reality

Bane's World at Lodge Room Highland Park

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From skacore to indie-pop, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.---Friday sees a night of skacore at Cafe Club Fais Do-Do. The lineup for this all-ages show includes South Central Skankers, Gabriela Penka, Fuerza and more.Friday, March 1, 8 p.m.-Cafe Club Fais Do-Do, 5257 W. Adams Blvd.$7Take the usual breathtaking scene from the observation deck at Skyspace LA. Add soundscapes, virtual reality, digital art and a silent disco, then mix in drinks from the full bar. That's what you can expect at this event on Saturday.Saturday, March 2, 5-11 p.m.OUE Skyspace LA, 633 W. Fifth St.$32-$37Also on Saturday is Bane's World, led by multi-instrumentalist and composer Shane Blanchard. The Long Beach native and his band will pull from the synth-heavy indie-pop found on 2016's critically acclaimed "Drowsy" at the Lodge Room Highland Park.Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m.Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th.$20---