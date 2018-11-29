3 music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

From a music label showcase to rock performances to spinning DJs, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
MAD ZOO family reunion
Visit the Catch One nightclub this Friday night for a label showcase courtesy of MAD ZOO, with appearances by MRSA, Krayysh, Swardy, Jeremiah Red and more.
Special edition MAD ZOO merchandise -- hand-crafted by Swardy himself -- will be available for purchase as well.
When: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: Free (before 10 p.m. RSVP); $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Spinning DJs at Sound Nightclub
Over at Sound Nightclub, Framework presents DJ Kolsch with special guest Tom Breu -- a DJ known for his eclectic, energetic and soulful sound.
When: Friday, Nov. 30, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 1, 4 a.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Heavy Eyes and more at Catch One
Last but not least, swing by the Catch One nightclub Sunday night for a performance lineup featuring rock bands The Heavy Eyes, Sasquatch and Toke. The 21 and over event will take place in the Jewels Room.
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets