3 music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Alexandre St-Louis/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a music label showcase to rock performances to spinning DJs, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
---

MAD ZOO family reunion





Visit the Catch One nightclub this Friday night for a label showcase courtesy of MAD ZOO, with appearances by MRSA, Krayysh, Swardy, Jeremiah Red and more.

Special edition MAD ZOO merchandise -- hand-crafted by Swardy himself -- will be available for purchase as well.

When: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: Free (before 10 p.m. RSVP); $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Spinning DJs at Sound Nightclub





Over at Sound Nightclub, Framework presents DJ Kolsch with special guest Tom Breu -- a DJ known for his eclectic, energetic and soulful sound.

When: Friday, Nov. 30, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 1, 4 a.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Heavy Eyes and more at Catch One





Last but not least, swing by the Catch One nightclub Sunday night for a performance lineup featuring rock bands The Heavy Eyes, Sasquatch and Toke. The 21 and over event will take place in the Jewels Room.

When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
